Akbar Abdullaev calls for Martin Nguyen fight after quick stoppage of Aaron Canarte at ONE Fight Night 12

25-year-old Kyrgyzstani sensation Akbar Abdullaev continued his mean streak, scoring his second first-round finish in a row at ONE Fight Night 12 in Bangkok.

Abdullaev made quick work of Ecuadorian star Aaron Canarte to win via technical knockout in just 41 seconds. The two went to battle at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video, which took place last Friday night, July 14, from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium of Thailand.

Following his thrilling performance, Abdullaev used his 15 minutes of fame to call out former ONE featherweight world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch Chilson in his post-fight interview, Abdullaev said:

“I’m feeling amazing, Lumpinee thank you so much! I wanna thank God for all my wins, thanks to Him I have what I have right now. Martin Nguyen, let’s go!”

Martin Nguyen is one of the biggest names in ONE Championship. The Vietnamese-Australian former two-division king recently signed a contract extension with the world’s largest martial arts organization and is now looking for a dance partner. He may have just found one in Abdullaev.

A potential matchup between Nguyen and Abdullaev would no doubt produce incredible fireworks. However, it is likely that Abdullaev needs a few more wins under his belt before he gets a crack at the No.4-ranked featherweight and former divisional king.

Needless to say, Abdullaev is quickly becoming a fan-favorite in ONE Championship, as the Kyrgyzstani standout also bagged a US$50,000 bonus for his efforts against Canarte.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Amazon Prime Video.