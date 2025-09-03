Akbar Abdullaev looks back on tough result in last fight with Tang Kai: "Everything is for the best"

Undefeated Kyrgyzstan warrior Akbar Abdullaev believes his recent bump on his way to claim the ONE featherweight MMA world title will only be a temporary setback on his road to greatness.The 27-year-old went toe-to-toe with divisional king Tang Kai in the main event of ONE Fight Night 27 this past January after claiming a trio of highlight-reel finishes against Oh Ho Taek, Aaron Canarte, and Halil Amir.Despite going on to finish the Chinese MMA superstar in the fifth round via TKO, the Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai affiliate didn't walk away with the crown after missing weight for the fight.Akbar Abdullaev, however, believes it's all part of the Almighty's plan. For now, he'd do anything to work his way to another fight against Tang, though he doesn't think the kingpin will want any of his smoke.&quot;Yeah, I was disappointed, but it’s all the will of the Almighty. Everything is for the best. I don’t have the belt, so I don’t feel like a champion. I wanted that [rematch], but I knew he would never accept a fight with me,&quot; the Moscow-based martial artist told ONE Championship.The top-ranked contender's win over Tang took him to 12-0 in his career. All of his victories have come inside the distance. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAkbar Abdullaev can position himself for another rematch with a statement at ONE Fight Night 35Akbar Abdullaev returns to the global stage in a featherweight MMA joust against Russian standout Ibragim Dauev inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.Dauev has amassed a 3-0 run in the promotion, and he's eager to hand Abdullaev his first career loss and shake up the entire division.Fight fans in the United States and Canada can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card, live in U.S. primetime, for free on Friday, September 5.The main event sees a clash for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship between strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan and ONE Friday Fights standout Stella Hemetsberger of Austria.