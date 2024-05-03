Akbar Abdullaev wants to secure the bag with highlight-reel finish of Halil Amir: “I will try my best”

Streaking MMA fighter Akbar Abdullaev looks to sustain his winning momentum in his scheduled fight this week and would welcome victory in whatever form. But, he admits that a highlight-reel finish is something he would want.

The 26-year-old Kyrgyzstani will be plunging back into action at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on May 3 in Bangkok, Thailand. He will take on Halil Amir of Turkey in a featherweight MMA showdown in the co-headlining match of the event, happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview witjh Sportskeeda MMA, Abdullaev said he will try his best to get an explosive finish against Amir and maybe earn a performance bonus along the way.

The Al Munar Team/Tiger Muay Thai affiliate said:

"For sure, I will try my best and I think there are pretty good chances to get a bonus this time because it seems to be a pretty big fight."

Watch the interview below:

Akbar Abdullaev has an inside track for a highlight-reel finish as it is what he has been serving in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in March last year.

In two fights to date, he made short work of his opponents, winning by TKO each time inside the opening round and amassing an average bout duration of just 42 seconds. His most recent win came over Ecuador's Aaron Canarte last July.

In Halil Amir, Abdullaev is up against an opponent who is also yet to lose in ONE and is looking to make waves in the featherweight MMA division after a dominant run at lightweight.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Akbar Abdullaev believes he has the experience to propel himself to victory over Halil Amir

Akbar Abdullaev touts his experience as among the things that should propel him to victory over Halil Amir in their scheduled showdown on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22 in Thailand.

A battle of undefeated ONE fighters, the 26-year-old Krygyzstani fighter seeks to keep his unblemished run with a yet another victory, banking on what he believes are among his strong suits as a fighter.

Abdullaev told ONE Championship in an interview:

"For this fight, I will bring two things, a good attitude and knowledge."

Akbar Abdullaev has won all of his 10 professional fights to date, the last two coming under the ONE Championship banner.