Akif Guluzada welcomes all challengers from ONE's loaded flyweight Muay Thai bracket: "I'm ready for anyone"

Akif Guluza added more steam to his hype train after he scored a massive win over Sean Climaco in their flyweight Muay Thai battle last May 2 as part of the ONE Fight Night 31 card, which went down inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

This latest victory by the 19-year-old phenom has maintained his immaculate record under the world's largest martial arts organization with a 4-0 slate, and added more confidence to him.

Guluzada was asked by Nick Atkin in his post-fight interview, and he expressed his readiness to fight anyone in the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division, as he proclaimed:

"Yeah, there's many good opponents in my division. And I'm ready for anyone, so we're ready."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Akif Guluzada's interview here:

Ad

Apart from the ranked contenders in the weight class like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, Nakrob Fairtex, and Johan Estupinan, 'King' also has the option to face other known contenders like Jordan Estupinan, Johan Ghazali, and Freddie Haggerty.

Akif Guluzuda reveals the satisfaction of Chingiz Allazov in his victory at ONE Fight Night 31

The 19-year-old Azerbajani phenom also mentioned during the same post-fight interview with Nick Atkin that he talked to his mentor Chingiz Allazov after his victory over the Filipino-American fighter.

Ad

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative stated that the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion was pleased with his performance, especially since this was his debut on U.S. primetime, as Guluzada said:

"I called him right after the fight, and he was very happy. It's my first fight with the contract. It's my first morning fight. Usually, I fight in the evenings here. So yes, he watched, and he was overall very happy."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.