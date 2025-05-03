ONE Fight Night 31 results: Sean Climaco vs. Akif Guluzada

ONE Friday Fights standout Akif Guluzada debuted on the big show on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31 when he fought Sean Climaco in a flyweight Muay Thai battle inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Guluzada wanted to make a big splash in the division and attempted to extend his win streak to four under the world's largest martial arts organization, while Climaco aimed to pick up his third victory under the ONE banner.

See the blow-by-blow action from this flyweight Muay Thai bout.

Round 1: Guluzada opened up with a quick front kick to the body of Climaco after he took the center of the ring and pressed Climaco against the ropes. Both fighters exchanged several leg kicks. Guluzada continued to push forward and peppered a few punches to the head of Climaco.

Climaco tried to fire back with stiff straight punches but was met with a strong punch to the temple that dropped him with less than a minute in the round. Guluzada tried to finish the match by swarming Climaco, but he ultimately survived the round.

Round 2: Guluzada continued to pressure Climaco in the opening phase of the round and wanted to capitalize on the knockdown from the first round. The first major strike in the canto was a left kick to the body by Guluzada to Climaco's.

Halfway into the round, Guluzada landed another strong punch that rocked Climaco as he pushed him against the ropes. Climaco tried to go back with his best attack with his one-two punch combination, but Guluzada ate them well with no issue. The round ended with both athletes landing damaging strikes - a kick from Climaco and a punch from Guluzada.

Round 3: Climaco started the round more urgently by landing several punches and kicks. Guluzada responded with a two-punch combination. Climaco fired back with a solid stiff jab that backed Guluzada up.

Guluzada was visibly gassed out, and his output was lower than in the previous rounds. Climaco took advantage of this by showering him with more punch combinations and landing cleaner punches on Guluzada's head and body.

With less than 30 seconds to the match, Guluzada and Climaco exchanged powerful strikes and swung at the fences in hopes of landing the knockout blow, but ultimately, the match saw the final bell for the judges' scorecards.

ONE Fight Night 31 - Sean Climaco vs. Akif Guluzada official result

Muay Thai phenom Akif Guluzada continued his ascent in ONE Championship after he picked up a massive unanimous decision victory against veteran contender Sean Climaco in their flyweight Muay Thai showdown on Friday evening at ONE Fight Night 31.

Guluzada thrilled the fans inside the Lumpinee Stadium and scored an early knockdown against 'The One' in the opening round with a check right hook to the temple that instantly dropped the Filipino-American fighter down to the canvas.

Although he continued to finish the match with relentless attacks and combinations in the last two rounds, 'King' wasn't able to get the stoppage win; instead, he went on to sway the judges to give him their nod via unanimous decision.

Akif Guluzada defeated Sean Climaco via unanimous decision in their flyweight Muay Thai match.

