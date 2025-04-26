  • home icon
  • Sean Climaco believes his unpredictable style makes him a tough nut to crack: “They can’t really prepare for me”

Sean Climaco believes his unpredictable style makes him a tough nut to crack: “They can’t really prepare for me”

By Craig Pekios
Modified Apr 26, 2025 05:40 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Sean Climaco believes he presents a challenge for his opponents unlike any other fighter they'll face.

Coming off a split decision victory over Diego Paez in February, 'The One' will look to make it two in a row when he meets 'King' Alif Guluzada at ONE Fight Night 31, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada.

Speaking with ONE ahead of his second appearance of 2025, Climaco offered some insight into what makes him a nightmare matchup for everyone who steps inside the ring with him.

“I always say in every fight, I’m a different fighter than everyone, that all my opponents face until they face me," Climaco said. "A lot of times, I feel like guys can’t trade with me. They can’t really prepare for me unless they’ve been in there with me before.”
Overall, Climaco is 12-3-1 in his professional career with two of those victories coming inside the Circle. Before edging out Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 28, he landed a brutal first-round knockout victory against Josue Cruz last May.

Sean Climaco confident he can catch Guluzada coming in hot at ONE Fight Night 31

As for how he plans to handle the frenetic pace of 19-year-old sensation Akif Guluzada at ONE Fight Night 31, Climaco said:

"I just feel like he's gonna run into something he doesn't see coming. He'll dart in, and I'll catch him."
Thus far, nobody has been able to catch Guluzada inside the Circle.

The native of Azerbaijan has put together three straight wins on martial arts' biggest global stage, defeating Samingdam NF Looksuan and Puengluang Baanramba in the art of eight limbs, and adding a kickboxing victory over Haruto Yasumoto.

Will Climaco snap Guluzada's unbeaten streak in ONE, or will the teen phenom continue his climb up the ranks and earn his biggest win yet?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

