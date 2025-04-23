Sean Climaco plans to counter Akif Guluzada's aggression with precision: "He'll dart in, and I'll catch him"

Striking specialist Sean Climaco doesn't want to overcomplicate things against Azerbaijan powerhouse Akif Guluzada — he's identified a rather straightforward approach to ensure victory.

The Filipino-American martial artist meets Guluzada in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 31 inside the Lumpinee Stadium on May 2.

He's spent countless hours analyzing and dissecting his foe's approach ahead of fight night and expects to use his aggression against him:

"I just feel like he's gonna run into something he doesn't see coming. He'll dart in, and I'll catch him," Sean Climaco confidently told the promotion.

Based on his appearances in the world's largest martial arts organization, it's safe to say that the Smash Fighter and Woodenman Muay Thai star isn't biting more than he can chew.

Climaco's all-out style has been fun to watch. The 30-year-old's counters and power have been prominent across two wins over Diego Paez and Josue Cruz and his defeat to Johan Estupinan.

Sean Climaco banking on his knockout power against Akif Guluzada

Guluzada's run on the global stage of ONE Championship has been impressive. The Muay Thai specialist has reeled in three wins on the trot, including back-to-back knockouts against Samingdam NF Looksuan and Puengluang Baanramba.

However, as much power as he has in his hands, Sean Climaco is certain he holds the upper hand when they trade leather.

In fact, the American-Filipino warrior doesn't think his upcoming opponent has crossed paths with someone who hits as hard as him:

"My main advantage, I feel like, is gonna be the power. I don't think he's tasted the power that I have in my hands," Sean Climaco told ONE.

Climaco vs. Guluzada is one of several exciting fights lined up for ONE Championship's next U.S. primetime show in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be headlined by a blockbuster flyweight Muay Thai redo between Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

The entire card will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada for free.

