"Don't think he's tasted the power that I have" - Sean Climaco certain his heavy hands will get the job done vs Akif Guluzada

Filipino-American talent Sean Climaco believes his punching power will be the X-factor when he squares off against Akif Guluzada at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

The hard-hitting competitor looks to make a statement in his return to the global stage, and he'd rely on his knockout power to overcome Guluzada's technical prowess inside the decorated Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"My main advantage, I feel like, is gonna be the power. I don't think he's tasted the power that I have in my hands," Sean Climaco told ONE Championship ahead of the matchup.

Climaco rides momentum heading into his return after scoring a split decision win over longtime rival Diego Paez in their rubber match this past February.

The Road to ONE: America tournament champion stuck to his punching combinations and sweeping kicks to fend off the Colombian-American fighter to emerge triumphant.

Before his TKO loss to Johan Estupinan, Climaco opened his promotional account with a first-round finish of Josue Cruz.

Can he earn victory No.3 in the world's largest martial arts organization at ONE Fight Night 31?

Sean Climaco says his unique style is something opponents can't plan for

His knockout power aside, Sean Climaco thinks his unique fighting style is a difficult puzzle for any opponent to solve. That includes his upcoming opponent, Akif Guluzada, who brings a three-fight win streak into ONE Fight Night 31.

"I always say in every fight, I'm a different fighter than everyone, that all my opponents face until they face me. A lot of times, I feel like guys can't trade with me. They can't really prepare for me unless they've been in there with me before," he told the promotion.

Fight fans tuning in from North America with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free.

