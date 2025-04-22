Kongthoranee seeks definitive end to Nong-O rivalry at ONE Fight Night 31: "I want to win this fight decisively"

More than proving that his victory was not a fluke against Nong-O Hama last February at ONE Fight Night 28, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is eyeing to end his rivalry with the Muay Thai veteran with a better result than the split decision win he earned previously.

Kongthoranee explained that if he secures a more decisive victory over the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31, it would prevent them from fighting in a rubber match.

On top of that, it will help him continue his progress toward a potential world title shot, especially since the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title is vacant at the moment.

The 28-year-old contender shared this during an interview with ONE Championship before he runs it back with Nong-O in a flyweight Muay Thai duel:

"I want to win this fight decisively so our rivalry can end here and there will be no trilogy match."

The current number three-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender looks to extend his win streak to four and improve his record to 12-2 under the ONE banner.

Kongthoranee anticipates a tough second meeting with Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31

Given how razor-close their first match was, the Sor Sommai representative is anticipating a hard-fought rematch with Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31 in front of their home compatriots at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kongthoranee also proclaimed that he would capitalize on the knockout opportunities throughout their rematch if it were presented to him, as he told the world's largest martial arts organization in the same interview:

"I expect this fight to be fierce, and as I said, if I get the chance to finish, I will go for it."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

