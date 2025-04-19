"The speed is something" - Kongthoranee's axe-like elbow knockout of Parsa Aminpour has fans absolutely perplexed

More than a year has passed, yet Kongthoranee Sor Sommai's one-strike knockout of Parsa Aminpour continues to spark conversation across the global combat sports community on social media.

To build excitement for the Thai striker's upcoming assignment, ONE Championship recently shared a multi-angle replay of the lightning-fast, thunderous elbow that floored the Iranian in their flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 43 in December 2023.

Watch the clip below:

The Instagram comments quickly filled with disbelief as fans tried to make sense of the sheer force behind Kongthoranee's finishing blow:

And rightly so — the impact was nothing short of jaw-dropping.

Right from the get-go, Kongthoranee immediately made his presence known, responding to Aminpour's early aggression with an explosive straight left that sent the Iranian crashing to the canvas in the first round.

Undeterred by the knockdown, Aminpour pressed forward in the second stanza with a steady flow of hard blows. However, Kongthoranee's crisp counter-striking continued to shine through, consistently halting his foe's momentum.

Kongthoranee authored the dramatic conclusion during a heated clinch exchange in the third frame, where he drilled a lethal elbow that grazed Aminpour's chin for the highlight-reel knockout.

Kongthoranee squares off with Nong-O again at ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai will get a piece of the spotlight when ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime next month.

The 28-year-old is booked to put his No. 3 flyweight Muay Thai ranking on the line against former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in a rematch, which headlines ONE Fight Night 31 at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action for free on Prime Video.

