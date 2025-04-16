Sean Climaco vs. Akif Guluzada flyweight Muay Thai gem set for ONE Fight Night 31

An electric flyweight Muay Thai showdown between teenage sensation Akif Guluzada and American-Filipino standout Sean Climaco has been added to ONE Fight Night 31.

This explosive matchup joins a list of exciting duels on the promotion's May 2 spectacle inside the revered Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Guluzada, 19, stormed onto the scene with three emphatic wins on ONE Friday Fights, including his highlight-reel knockout of Puengluang Baanramba, which earned him a US$100,000 contract to compete on the organization's main roster.

The young star brings relentless pressure and finishing abilities in each of his fights. And things should be the same for the Team Mehdi Zatout prodigy, who looks to make the most of his U.S. primetime debut against a proven finisher.

Sean Climaco showcased his enormous knockout power by flattening Josue Cruz in his promotional debut last May. The Smash Fighter and Woodenman Muay Thai affiliate needed only 126 seconds to get his campaign off to a flyer.

Though he fell to undefeated contender Johan Estupinan afterward via round two TKO, the Californian earned a gritty decision win over Diego Paez to get back on track at ONE Fight Night 28 in February.

The 30-year-old rarely takes a step back. His heavy hands, laser-straight punches, and fluid movement make him an absolute machine inside the Circle.

That said, Guluzada loves to hunt for knockouts, too. Neither striker backs down, and fans can expect an action-packed affair when they tango at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

Fight fans from North America with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the action live and free in U.S. primetime.

Sean Climaco opens up on tough lesson he learned from TKO loss to Johan Estupinan

In a past interview with ONE Championship, Sean Climaco touched on his painful loss at the hands of Colombian rising star Johan Estupinan.

'The One,' admitted he made a mistake by rushing himself to answer the eight-count after being sent to the canvas by 'Panda Kick's' fists:

"If you're ever rocked or hurt, then you should try to slow things down, learn how to calm down, and take your time to recover."

