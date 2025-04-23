“This is a step up for him” - Sean Climaco ready to show rising star Akif Guluzada that there are levels to this game 

Sean Climaco aims to give surging flyweight Muay Thai contender Akif 'King' Guluzada a rude awakening in his debut in the big show.

The ONE Friday Fights alum will compete in his first Amazon Prime Video card against 'The One' in a three-round strikefest at ONE Fight Night 31 this coming May 2 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'King' certainly impressed in the promotion's weekly show in the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', where he scored three straight impressive victories.

While Sean Climaco is impressed by the 19-year-old Azerbaijani's magnificent run, he warned his foe that he'll send him back down to earth.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the Road to ONE: America winner said he'll show Guluzada that there are levels to this game:

“So I feel like this is a step up for him to be facing a guy in his prime and more of a mature fighter.”

Climaco has already proven himself against stiff competition in the home of martial arts, where he registered victories over Josue Cruz and Diego Paez.

Beating a streaking prospect like Guluzada would certainly land the 30-year-old another high-profile opponent, or perhaps someone in the 125-pound Muay Thai division's top 5.

Sean Climaco says his mind-numbing power will be too much for Akif Guluzada

Sean Climaco has always had the utmost confidence in his abilities, particularly for his gift for separating people from their consciousness.

'The One' knows the destruction that his fists bring, and he believes Akif Guluzada won't have any answers once he gets a taste of his fearsome strikes.

"My main advantage, I feel like, is gonna be the power. I don't think he's tasted the power that I have in my hands," Climaco told ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America

