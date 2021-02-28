Al Iaquinta responds to Thiago Moises' callout following UFC Vegas 20

Al Iaquinta has responded to a callout from Thiago Moises following the latter's win at UFC Vegas 20. After beating "overrated" Alexander Hernandez, Moises was asked which Top 15 lightweight he would like to fight against.

Having called out Raging Al in his post-fight press conference, Al Iaquinta himself took to Twitter to write that a fight against fellow lightweight Rafael Fiziev is a great matchup. Iaquinta also congratulated Moises on the win and added that he will help him find a house.

Here is Al Iaquinta's response to Thiago Moises' callout:

Congratulations @ThiagoMoisesMMA a fight against @RafaelFiziev is a great matchup. I will help you find that house 💪🏽🏡 https://t.co/tkQwS0XqQG — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) February 28, 2021

As mentioned by Al Iaquinta, Fiziev is also another lightweight prospect who called out the former after his last win. The UFC hasn't hinted towards a potential matchup between the two, as Iaquinta is still on the sidelines and is yet to compete since 2019.

Meanwhile, UFC Vegas 20 marked another big win for Thiago Moises, who extended his winning run to three fights. The Brazilian has beaten notable names such as Michael Johnson and Bobby Green, and his recent win over Hernandez was also equally impressive.

Al Iaquinta has been absent from octagon competition for a long time

Al Iaquinta's last fight in the UFC was at UFC 243 on 6th October 2019. In his last octagon outing, Iaquinta lost to Dan Hooker in a co-main event bout and the loss extended his losing streak to two.

Prior to the loss to Hooker, Al Iaquinta was defeated by Donald Cerrone in a five-round main event. Al's last win in the UFC was in 2018 when he beat Kevin Lee. The same year, Iaquinta also lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 223, in a fight that the former took on a day's notice.

Over the years, Al Iaquinta has beaten the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Joe Lauzon, and even has a win over the veteran Diego Sanchez. While it remains unclear when Iaquinta will be returning to the octagon, he is still ranked in the Top 15.