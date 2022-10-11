“Thoughts of revenge have not left” - Alaverdi Ramazanov explains why he was motivated in rematch with Capitan

Former kickboxing world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov focused on avenging his knockout loss to Capitan Petchyindee for two years. At ONE 161, he successfully earned his revenge.

The Russian fighter could not get the thought of his loss to the Thai out of his head and needed to secure retribution. Discussing his motivation for the rematch in an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

"[Capitan] knocked me out two years ago, and I’ve been thinking about getting a rematch since then. Thoughts of revenge have not left my mind for two years.”

'The Babyface Killer' is certain that the result of the rematch will repeat itself if he ever engages in a third match against Capitain. The Russian athlete continued:

“I was not surprised with the victory. I had played that fight repeatedly in my head a hundred times before we met in the circle last week, and I had come out the winner a hundred times. If I had to fight him a hundred more times in the circle, I would have won because I’m stronger. I’m the better fighter.”

Alaverdi Ramazanov now has his eyes locked on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Alaverdi Ramazanov wants Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the world title

After defeating former world champion Capitan, thus getting revenge for his previous knockout loss to the Thai fighter, Russia's Alaverdi Ramazanov now has his eyes on bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O.

While speaking to ONE Championship, the Russian fighter called his shot, saying:

“I should get a fight with Nong-O for the belt. This belt should be mine. I saw on social media that he knows about me wanting to challenge me and he replied that it’s on. So, let’s go!”

However, the 27-year-old also recognizes how massive of a challenge a date in the circle with the champ will be. Nong-O is one of the most dominant Muay Thai fighters in history and has already built an incredible legacy.

“[Nong-O is] a dangerous opponent. I think he’s the best fighter in ONE, the best Muay Thai boxer in the world. He has a long winning streak, he’s a knockout fighter, clean striking and kicking. Nong-O is a dangerous and technical opponent.”

