In the main event of UFC Vegas 8, Aleksandar Rakic got the job done over Anthony Smith in a three-round bout over the former UFC Light Heavyweight Title challenger.

While Rakic did celebrate his win after the final buzzer, the Austrian fighter also pulled-off an early celebration with just 7 seconds remaining on the clock and while speaking to the MMA media in the post-event press conference, Aleksandar Rakic explained that he felt he had earned the right to an ear celebration.

Aleksandar Rakic explains early celebration in win over Anthony Smith

Post-fight, Rakic explained why he decided to celebrate his win, as he had achieved his goal, which was to dominate the fight and exactly did what he had in his mind. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“I love to do a little bit of a show, but only if I deserve it, and I think I deserved to put on a show like this. I saw the clock, and I saw, OK, seven seconds left and so I go, OK, I’m going to stand up and celebrate a little bit."- said Aleksandar Rakic Rakic after his win at the UFC Apex.

Rakic further said that Smith was already done before the end of the fight and claimed that the latter didn't even want to stand up. The Austrian explained that he only wanted to give something to the audience.

“Because he was already done. He was already done. He didn’t even want to stand up, and then he stood up. It’s the fight business, but we also want to give something for the audience.”

With his win over Anthony Smith, Aleksandar Rakic definitely is in contention of a shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in the future. The Austrian did claim that he will be keeping a close eye on the title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes at UFC 253, and we should totally expect Rakic to challenge for the belt down the road.