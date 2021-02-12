Aleksandar Rakic and Marvin Vettori join the roster in the latest EA Sports UFC 4 update

Aleksandar Rakic and Marvin Vettori have been added to the roster in the latest EA Sports UFC 4 update.

The UFC has confirmed the aforementioned news via its official Twitter account. UFC light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic and UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori will now be playable characters in the EA Sports UFC 4 video game.

The tweet put forth by the UFC read as follows – “Now in the game @Rakic_UFC & @MarvinVettori join the roster in the lastest @EASportsUFC update!”

EA Sports UFC 4 was released on August 14th, 2020, on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. It’s been praised by many as one of the best combat sports-based video games in the world right now.

Aleksandar Rakic’s last fight was a unanimous decision win over Anthony Smith in August 2020. On the other hand, Marvin Vettori’s last fight was a unanimous decision win over Jack Hermansson in December 2020.

Aleksandar Rakic is set to face Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 259 on March 6th, 2021. Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori is scheduled to fight Darren Till in a middleweight bout that’s expected to headline UFC Fight Night 189 on April 10th, 2021.

Aleksandar Rakic and Marvin Vettori aim for glory in the UFC light heavyweight and middleweight divisions respectively

Aleksandar Rakic (left); Marvin Vettori (right)

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in combat sports today. Adesanya will be moving up in weight to challenge current UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz for the latter’s title.

The Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz matchup will headline UFC 259 on March 6th, 2021. Light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic has also been booked to fight on the UFC 259 fight card. And ahead of his UFC 259 matchup, Rakic already has his sights set on Israel Adesanya. Rakic stated:

"If he (Israel Adesanya) becomes the champion and he’s a two-division champion, then he’s gonna need to face me and it’s not gonna be a good night for him. All his legacy and all his credit is gonna come to me…Jan Blachowicz he’s a very tough guy and a very strong guy. I see this fight 50-50. It’s gonna be very interesting for me, and I’m gonna watch closely, first row, to see who’s gonna be my next opponent in the future."

Furthermore, Marvin Vettori, who’s aiming to capture the UFC middleweight title, had put forth the following tweets regarding his next opponent Darren Till:

“Me and Till need to fight. Undisputed European crown its on the line @Mickmaynard2 @ufc”

“Can’t wait to smash Darren Till’s mouth next year but for now enjoy Christmas @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @ufc”

Aleksandar Rakić was celebrating before the final buzzer even went against Anthony Smith 🤔 #UFCVegas8 pic.twitter.com/ukto9PnkYl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 30, 2020

