UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori claims he wants to 'smash' Darren Till's face in 2021

Marvin Vettori and Darren Till have been exchanging tweets on social media for a while now, challenging each other to fights. It seems like Marvin Vettori is serious about taking their Twitter war into the Octagon next year.

The Middleweight with four back-to-back wins has claimed on Twitter that he cannot wait to "smash Darren Till's mouth next year", and also wished his followers a happy Christmas:

Can’t wait to smash Darren Till’s mouth next year but for now enjoy Christmas @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @ufc — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) December 22, 2020

This is not the first time Marvin Vettori has called out Darren Till. After defeating Jack Hermansson in his last fight, Marvin Vettori challenged Darren Till on Twitter, saying that they needed to fight for the "Undisputed European Crown".

Me and Till need to fight.

Undisputed European crown its on the line@Mickmaynard2 @ufc — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) December 12, 2020

Darren Till, whose social media accounts are known for their lighthearted humor and spirited jokes, wasted no time in accepting the challenge.

Till tweeted:

"For sure, Marvin, let's do it. That was a great victory last weekend."

Marvin Vettori and Darren Till in UFC

Darren Till was the original opponent for Hermansson in the main event of UFC Vegas 16. But he had to pull out of the fight because of a broken foot, sustained during wrestling practice.

"Wrestling is f***ing tough, but it is needed & essential for MMA. You want to stand up and smash your opponents? You need amazing wrestling defense. You want to take them down, smash them, submit them, or whatever? You need amazing Wrestling. Don't forget your wrestling kids!!! P.S I've broken my foot this week, but more wrestling tomorrow again."

Marvin Vettori was ultimately booked for the fight, and he came out with a unanimous decision win over Hermansson.

Darren Till and Marvin Vettori are ranked consecutively in the Middleweight division at the moment, with Till at #4 and Vettori at #5. Despite losing three out of his last four bouts and losing the only fight he had in 2020, Darren Till has held onto his position as a top contender in the division.

Marvin Vettori is riding on a four-win streak at the moment, and he needs to go through another top-ranked fighter to get his shot against Middleweight king Israel Adesanya.

A fight between Marvin Vettori and Darren Till definitely makes sense for the division, as well as for Marvin Vettori's rise in UFC.