Aleksandre Topuria outlines "perfect scenario" for Ilia Topuria's next two fights en route to potential "third belt" goal

Ilia Topuria's brother, Aleksandre Topuria, recently broke down the supposed "perfect scenario" for the former featherweight champion. He believes that 'El Matador' should fight for the welterweight belt after his potential victory against Charles Oliveira.

Ad

The MMA community expected Islam Makhachev to defend his belt against Topuria after the latter vacated his featherweight belt and moved up to lightweight in pursuit of the 155-pound belt.

However, it was recently announced that 'Do Bronx' will step in to fight Topuria for the vacant lightweight belt that Makhachev vacated for his welterweight aspirations.

Speaking to Enrique Gimeno MMA, the Georgian-Spaniard's brother shared the ideal plans for Topuria. A post via Happy Punch on X translated the excerpt.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He said:

"The perfect scenario would be for Ilia to win, for Islam to win in the welterweight division, and then for Ilia to fight for a third belt. Historic."

Check out Alexandre Topuria's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Darren Till believes Ilia Topuria should fight Paddy Pimblett after UFC 317

Former UFC welterweight Darren Till believes Ilia Topuria should defend his title against Paddy Pimblett after his potential victory at UFC 317. During his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Gorilla' weighed in on the lightweight division's current scenario.

After Ariel Helwani suggested 'The Baddy' as a worthy contender for a title shot, Till agreed. Although he admired 'El Matador' as a fighter, the fellow Scouser supports Pimblett and likes his chances in the title shot fight.

Ad

He said:

"I wanna see that fight. I'm a huge fan of Ilia, and honestly, Paddy's a hometown Scouser like myself. So obviously, I'm always rooting for Paddy. But I think that's gonna be a big fight of a big magnitude. I think they were talking about doing it in the [Santiago Bernabéu Stadium]. That would be so big."

Ad

Check out Darren Till's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.