Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov: Height, reach, weight and UFC record comparison

At UFC Paris this weekend, many MMA fans will be eagerly awaiting the main event between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa in the heavyweight division. However, Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov is a very important bout for the Russian, who is currently on a two-fight losing streak in the organization.

Di Chirico and Kopylov are both around 183cm in height with Kopylov with a very slight height advantage. When it comes to reach, Kopylov has a much more significant advantage over Di Chirico, with the Russian's 191cm reach being 3cm longer than the Italian's.

Alessio Di Chirico weighed-in 0.5lbs lighter than Kopylov when last weighing-in, with the Novosibirsk-based fighter coming in at 186lbs on the scales. Despite Di Chirico's natural disadvantages, the Italian has much more experience in MMA.

'Manzo' has fought ten times in the UFC, winning four bouts and losing six. Di Chirico's biggest win came against Joaquin Buckley. He beat the American in the very first round at UFC on ABC 1 last year.

Roman Kopylov has failed to win any of his UFC fights and is currently 0-2 in the organization, putting his UFC career at risk when facing 'Manzo' in France.

How long has Alessio Di Chirico been competing in the UFC?

Despite Alessio Di Chirico hardly being a household name to most MMA fans, the Italian fighter has been competing in the UFC for a long time now. 'Manzo' made his organizational debut back in 2016, losing to Bojan Velickovic via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 86.

Di Chirico went on to score his first UFC win just four months later, beating Garreth McLellan via split decision after a hard fought bout in his second outing under the UFC banner.

After his victory at UFC on FOX 26 against Oluwale Bamgbose a year later, the Italian fighter expressed his eagerness for the UFC to host an event inside Rome's Colosseum. The venue played host to gladiator battles many years ago and would be a fitting venue for an MMA event.

Di Chirico needed a translator during the interview, but it was made clear that it was "his dream" to one day fight inside the Colosseum under the UFC banner.

