"Alex knows that" - Magomed Ankalaev confident fighting during Ramadan will give him edge against Alex Pereira at UFC 313

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 02, 2025 01:12 GMT
Magomed Ankalaev confident about having an edge over Alex Pereira due to Ramadan. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

Magomed Ankalaev isn't worried about the fact that his UFC 313 fight against Alex Pereira will take place in the month of Ramadan. Instead, Ankalaev recently mentioned that it would provide him with an advantage over his Brazilian rival.

The UFC 313 main event between Pereira and Ankalaev is scheduled for March 8. Both 'Poatan' and his Dagestani challenger will take to the octagon for the first time in 2025 on that night.

Several Muslim fighters in the UFC, including Islam Makhachev, refrain from accepting fights during the holy month of Ramadan. One of the primary factors behind this is the speed that they maintain during this time, which makes it difficult to maintain the physical conditioning required for a fight.

On account of being a devout Muslim, Ankalaev will also be fasting during UFC 313, as it falls in the month of Ramadan. Needless to say, he will also be vulnerable to the aforementioned complications. But surprisingly, the Dagestani feels that fighting in Ramadan would provide him with an edge over Pereira.

A recent X update from @ChampRDS highlighted a part of the UFC 313 Countdown video where Ankalaev mentioned that the almighty forgives his followers in the holy month of Ramadan. He also implied that his faith in him and the almighty's forgiving nature would make him stronger than Pereira can imagine. Ankalaev said:

"For us as fighters, faith is higher than anything else… Ramadan is a sacred month for Muslims. It is believed that in the month of Ramadan, the almighty forgives his servants. During this month, we Muslims are obligated to fast, and Alex knows that. He thinks he has a chance to beat me, but I think we will prove the opposite. This challenge makes me stronger."
Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:

Magomed Ankalaev believes he has enough to take care of Alex Pereira's best weapon

Alex Pereira has showcased the effectiveness of his thunderous left hook multiple times inside the octagon. Pereira floored his UFC 300 rival, Jamahal Hill, with the same strike to defend his title for the first time.

However, Magomed Ankalaev doesn't view Pereira's left hook as a potential threat. A recent X update from @ChampRDS showcased Ankalaev stating that he has enough "experience" to handle Pereira's best strike smartly and pick the W in the end. The Dagestani said:

"Alex Pereira has one signature move. He has that left hook. He lures his opponents in, he just catches them, and drops them as they rush in. He thinks we don't understand that, that we don't see it. But, I'm smart enough and I have enough experience to win."

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
