Magomed Ankalaev dismisses Alex Pereira's left hook threat ahead of UFC 313 showdown: "He thinks we don't understand that"

Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira are days away from their high-stakes light heavyweight title showdown at UFC 313. As the pair braces itself for the fight, Ankalaev has played down Pereira's vicious left hook threat in the fight.

'Poatan' has earned a reputation for his powerful left hook that has come in handy in fights in the UFC. He keeps the fight on the feet and blends his leg kicks with powerful punches to finish off his opponents.

In a video excerpt posted by Championship Rounds via the UFC on X, Ankalaev is seen downplaying Pereira's signature move by saying:

"Alex Pereira has one signature move. He has that left hook. He lures his opponents in, he just catches them, and drops them as they rush in. He thinks we don't understand that, that we don't see it. But, I'm smart enough and I have enough experience to win."

Watch Magomed Ankalaev's comments on Alex Pereira's left hook below:

Michael Bisping praises Magomed Ankalaev's preparation for his fight against Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev has been preparing for the biggest fight of his career against the reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Many fight experts and MMA fans have pointed out that Pereira is underestimating Ankalaev, who is preparing by sparring with elite fighters.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping previewed the high-octane UFC light heavyweight title showdown between the pair. He praised Ankalaev for his commitment to his preparation while highlighting the difference with Pereira.

"Who is Alex Pereira training with? His coach Glover Teixeira wasn't in Australia, his manager/translator Plinio Cruz was with him who can train him a little bit and hold the pads and all the rest of it. But, it's not the same as having Glover Teixeira the former legendary light heavyweight champion of the world, high level Brazilian jiu-jistsu black belt with really good wrestling, that's the guy you wanna be with."

He continued:

"Magomed Ankalaev, he's taking this one really seriously and you might argue that Pereira is taking it a little bit lightly. We recently saw footage of him training with Dillon Danis. I think Dillon Danis is getting ready for KSI. Who gives a sh*t about that. On the flipside, you have Magomed Ankalaev, he's training with Alexander Volkov, he is absolutely gigantic 6'8" or something like that and he's a really really good striker."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Ankalaev and Pereira below (5:01):

