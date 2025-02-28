Alex Pereira forgoes training plans with Jon Jones amid speculation of a heavyweight super fight: "Doesn't make sense anymore" 

Alex Pereira has revoked his offer to train with Jon Jones, as rumors continue to spread about a heavyweight superfight between them. At UFC 306, the current light heavyweight champion met Jones and talked about training together, even though they had previously called each other out.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Bloody Elbow, the Brazilian said such a collaboration no longer makes sense due to fans' constant speculation and demands about a future matchup. Instead, he is focused on defending his light-heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

'Poatan' told Bloody Elbow:

“To be honest, I don’t think that makes as much sense anymore. Back when I said that I would like to fight at heavyweight, people already put the dots together and mentioned Jon Jones. So that’s something that is speculated, even if it’s just by the fans.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"So I wouldn’t want to go and train with him now, and then if we end up fighting, people will end up saying a bunch of stuff about whatever in the fight. So I think it wouldn’t make sense now, but if we were to fight one day and then go train, I think it would make total sense.”

Ad

Check out Bloody Elbow's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Bisping questions Alex Pereira’s focus ahead of Magomed Ankalaev showdown

There has been an air of discontent surrounding Alex Pereira and his preparations for his upcoming title defense. Some accused him of getting too caught up in his lavish lifestyle.

As the fight approaches, the reigning light-heavyweight champion, as per Michael Bisping, faces a challenging task, so the fighter needs to commit to it.

Ad

Bisping said:

"There’s also a lot of discussion about Alex Pereira’s preparation for his upcoming fight. Many believe he might be getting distracted by the superstar lifestyle. Daniel Cormier recently spoke to Chael Sonnen on their podcast, expressing concern about Pereira’s training. He pointed out that Pereira was still in Australia when he should be back home, fully focused on the toughest challenge of his title reign."

Ad

Check out Bisping's comments in the video below: (0:44)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.