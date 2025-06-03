Alex Pereira injury concerns raised by Chael Sonnen following UFC legend's stark warning to 'Poatan'

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen recently spoke about the complexion of Alex Pereira's career at the moment. Ever since losing his belt to Magomed Ankalaev last March, 'Poatan' wasn't in circulation much in MMA media. There's some talk of an immediate rematch with Ankalaev but nothing solid has been announced.

Sonnen speculates that it might be because the former UFC middlweight and light-heavyweight champion is currently nursing a myriad of injuries. In less than 16 months, from July 2023 to October 2024, Pereira fought five times, winning the 205-pound strap and defending it three times.

During which time, however, the Brazilian powerhouse was rumored to have been suffering multiple injuries during fight camps, but chose to push through with the bouts. Sonnen's speculation came to light when MMA legend Don Frye made a public message to Pereira, imploring him to "not do what he did".

In a YouTube video, Sonnen said:

"He's [Frye's] got advice for Alex Periera. He tells Alex Pereira, 'Don't do what I did. It cost me my career. It would cost me years of my life.' I was thinking, 'My goodness, what is he talking about?'"

He continued:

"This is one of the things that Don [Frye] gave back to the sport. He said, 'I was in so much pain that I was taking pain pills.' I believe he used the word 'pain pills'. I've seen other interviews where he calls it specifically Vicodin, but he says then he's taking more than are prescribed coz the pain keeps growing."

Listen to Sonnen here (0:13):

Chael Sonnen believes Alex Pereira should move up to heavyweight

Chael Sonnen speculated that the reason why there's near-radio-silence on a Alex Pereira - Magomed Ankalaev rematch is because the former champion is tending to his injuries. With the Don Frye advoice going public, it seems Alex Pereira powered through those title fights the same way the UFC Hall of Famer did back in the day.

Furthermore, Sonnnen believes there's no need for a rematch between Pereira and Ankalaev at 205. In fact, he doesn't believe the Brazilian should go down to 205 or 185 either.

Sonnnen said (4:19):

"I wish that Pereira would say goodbye to 205. I don't feel he needs to conquer a division again. I don't feel he needs to conquer 85 again. He conquered 85, he was world champion. He conquered 205, he was the champion of the world. I would like to see him go to heavyweight. That's my own wish. I believe in my lifetime, there's one guy who I could see become champ-champ-champ and it's Alex Pereira."

