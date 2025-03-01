Alex Pereira launches three-word warning to Magomed Ankalaev ahead of their UFC 313 clash

Alex Pereira gave a daunting warning to Magomed Ankalaev a week ahead of their highly anticipated clash at UFC 313. Pereira is scheduled to lock horns with Ankalaev at the UFC 313 headliner on March 8.

Pereira decided to enjoy his time outside the octagon after his last fight against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. Several social media updates displayed how 'Poatan' spent some lighthearted moments during his trips to South Korea and a few other destinations.

Some UFC insiders, including Daniel Cormier, sensed a lack of urgency in Pereira's intent to prepare himself for his UFC 313 encounter against Ankalaev. 'DC' was startled to witness Pereira enjoying UFC 312 in Australia instead of training to sharpen his moves for the upcoming fight.

However, Pereira informed Cormier that he was putting in the required work with Glover Teixeira as his instructor. One of his recent Instagram stories revealed that he had also entered his "killer" mode after an intense training camp to destroy his UFC 313 rival. 'Poatan' penned:

"Pronto pra matar [Ready to kill]" [Tranlslated from Portuguese]

Alex Pereira's Instagram story. [Screenshots courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

Alex Pereira will have to deal with Magomed Ankalaev's wrestling at UFC 313

Magomed Ankalaev had been chasing Alex Pereira since his victory against Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84 in January last year. In the post-event press conference, Ankalaev also mentioned that he would refrain from wrestling Pereira and would go for a stand-and-strike slugfest. However, his strategy was recently criticized by the former UFC middleweight champ, Michael Bisping, who called it a "foolish" one to counter Pereira.

Lately, Ankalaev also mentioned that he isn't pretty keen on fulfilling his word about facing Pereira with a strike-only approach. In a recent interview with Mac Life, the Dagestani stated that he would do whatever it takes to win the fight, whether it's striking or wrestling:

"As we said before that people's opinions change, people say whatever they have to say but it's not like we're saying that we can only wrestle him, I’m not underestimating my skills as a striker, I can strike with him, I can wrestle with him what I know is this is the most important fight in my life and this is kind of opportunity we don't get a lot, I will do whatever I can to get that victory in whatever a key factor that have to do, whether it's wrestling or striking."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below (01:38):

