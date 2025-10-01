Alex Pereira previews upcoming Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 321, gets honest about light heavyweight future

Alex Pereira recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 321 and got real about his future at light heavyweight. While Pereira admitted that Aspinall was a &quot;complete&quot; fighter, he pointed out that Gane's fighting style could push the Englishman to his limits.Aspinall and Gane are set to throw down in a heavyweight title fight at UFC 321 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi later this month. Aspinall was promoted to full champion after Jon Jones retired and vacated the title in June. He's coming off a first-round knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 last July. Meanwhile, Gane last beat Alexander Volkov via split decision in December.Ahead of his title rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 this weekend, Pereira shared his preview of the Aspinall-Gane fight during a media scrum and said:&quot;It's a tough fight, you know. Tom is a complete fighter, but I do feel like he's fought a lot of aggressive guys, and I think Gane is a guy who's gonna do a lot of moving, and he's gonna be a little more cautious, and that moving around might frustrate Tom. First, second, third round, maybe Tom can't find Ciryl Gane, I think it's gonna be a different fight.&quot;After a reporter asked him if he wanted to finish his career at light heavyweight or heavyweight, Pereira admitted that his days at 205 pounds were numbered and said:&quot;I really don't know. We'll have to see. Obviously, my body gets heavier, and I don't know how long I can cut to 205 [pounds]. We're just going to have to see and take it fight by fight.&quot;Alex Pereira vows to &quot;leave no doubts&quot; in his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320Alex Pereira is confident about getting his hand raised in his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 this weekend. The Brazilian recently shared his thoughts on the fight and claimed he wasn't at his best the last time around.In an interview with CBS Sports (via @ChampRDS on X), Pereira admitted that he was unhappy about losing the title to Ankalaev in their first encounter and said:&quot;Of course, I'm not happy with the loss, but knowing my potential in life and the way that I fought, I'm surprised that I was even able to fight with everything that was going on... Honestly, I was about 40% in that fight on that night. Obviously, it's going to be much more this time. But [even] if I'm only 50%, that 10% is going to make such a difference that I'm going to leave no doubt for anybody.&quot;