  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Alex Pereira previews upcoming Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 321, gets honest about light heavyweight future

Alex Pereira previews upcoming Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 321, gets honest about light heavyweight future

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 01, 2025 03:34 GMT
Alex Pereira (middle) previews Tom Aspinall (right) and Ciryl Gane (left) title fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Alex Pereira (middle) previews Tom Aspinall (right) and Ciryl Gane (left) title fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Alex Pereira recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 321 and got real about his future at light heavyweight. While Pereira admitted that Aspinall was a "complete" fighter, he pointed out that Gane's fighting style could push the Englishman to his limits.

Ad

Aspinall and Gane are set to throw down in a heavyweight title fight at UFC 321 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi later this month. Aspinall was promoted to full champion after Jon Jones retired and vacated the title in June. He's coming off a first-round knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 last July. Meanwhile, Gane last beat Alexander Volkov via split decision in December.

Ahead of his title rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 this weekend, Pereira shared his preview of the Aspinall-Gane fight during a media scrum and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's a tough fight, you know. Tom is a complete fighter, but I do feel like he's fought a lot of aggressive guys, and I think Gane is a guy who's gonna do a lot of moving, and he's gonna be a little more cautious, and that moving around might frustrate Tom. First, second, third round, maybe Tom can't find Ciryl Gane, I think it's gonna be a different fight."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After a reporter asked him if he wanted to finish his career at light heavyweight or heavyweight, Pereira admitted that his days at 205 pounds were numbered and said:

"I really don't know. We'll have to see. Obviously, my body gets heavier, and I don't know how long I can cut to 205 [pounds]. We're just going to have to see and take it fight by fight."
Ad
Ad

Alex Pereira vows to "leave no doubts" in his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

Alex Pereira is confident about getting his hand raised in his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 this weekend. The Brazilian recently shared his thoughts on the fight and claimed he wasn't at his best the last time around.

In an interview with CBS Sports (via @ChampRDS on X), Pereira admitted that he was unhappy about losing the title to Ankalaev in their first encounter and said:

"Of course, I'm not happy with the loss, but knowing my potential in life and the way that I fought, I'm surprised that I was even able to fight with everything that was going on... Honestly, I was about 40% in that fight on that night. Obviously, it's going to be much more this time. But [even] if I'm only 50%, that 10% is going to make such a difference that I'm going to leave no doubt for anybody."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications