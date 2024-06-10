Alex Pereira reacts to Jamahal Hill's comments about their UFC 300 fight: "Just woke up from the knockout"

Alex Pereira gave a witty reaction to Jamahal Hill's opinion on the UFC 300 knockout and the Brazilian's post-fight celebration. Hill and Pereira were engaged in a heated rivalry and the beef was not squashed even after the fight.

Hill, who had to relinquish the light heavyweight title due to an Achilles tendon injury, returned to challenge current champion Pereira in the UFC 300 main event in April. Pereira had the final laugh as he knocked Hill out with the trademark left hook to successfully register the first defense of his title.

However, his sarcastic celebration did not sit well with Hill. The American criticized the champion for his actions in a recent Instagram post and attributed the knockout to the confusion created by the accidental low blow.

During a recent interview with For Sports Australia, Pereira shared his thoughts on Hill's opinion:

"To be honest, I don't get why he's doing this so late. It's been almost two months. People usually do that right away, but maybe he just woke up from the knockout."

Pereira explained his "you reap what you sow" comment on Hill's post and said:

"You reap what you sow. It's kind of like you harvest what you seed. During Glover's fight, he was respectful. Glover, he got respect at the end. With us, he was a bit more disrespectful. So he got what he put on." [Translated by Plinio Cruz]

Catch Alex Pereira's comments below (2:28):

Alex Pereira shares his thoughts on potential next opponents

Alex Pereira's win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 marked the first defense of light heavyweight title against a ranked contender since February 2020, when Jon Jones defeated Dominick Reyes.

While there are several top contenders in the division, Russia's Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Jiri Prochazka have been pitched as the frontrunners for the next defense of Pereira's title.

Speaking further in the aforementioned interview, Pereira said:

"It's not up to me. If they want Ankalaev - whoever the organization put on - If they think it's Ankalaev, I'm fighting Ankalaev, if they think it's Jiri, I'll go with Jiri." [5:01]