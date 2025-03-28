Alex Pereira reacts to Magomed Ankalaev calling Jiri Prochazka a "fraud"

Alex Pereira recently defended Jiří Procházka after UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev slammed the Czech fighter, calling him a "fraud." Having shared the octagon twice, 'Poatan' greatly respects his fellow former champion.

After Ankalaev beat Pereira at UFC 313, Procházka congratulated the newly crowned champion but added a subtle dig as well, alluding to the Dagestani not being a fan favorite like himself and Pereira:

"Congrats to@AnkalaevM, beautiful pressure. Most of people dont like it, but you won the title for now. @AlexPereiraUFC, last dance?"

Check out Jiří Procházka's post below:

Ankalaev clapped back:

"I think you are a fraud and so many guys deserve it more than you you need to go win some fights."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's response below:

Pereira was asked about this interaction during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. The Brazilian defended his former rival and touched on Ankalaev supposedly not wanting to fight him. He said this via his translator and coach, Plinio Cruz:

"The only thing that I can say is this is them deviating to not fight me again. Because honestly, Jiří is a respectful guy that doesn't talk bad about anybody. I don't know - maybe because [Prochazka] is the closest one to fight for the belt - he's digging something to not fight me again."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (47:37):

Alex Pereira responds to Magomed Ankalaev's coach accusing him of greasing

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev's coach, Sukhrab Magomedo, recently accused Alex Pereira of greasing to gain an unfair advantage during takedown attempts. Throughout their fight at UFC 313, the Brazilian successfully defended his Russian counterpart's takedowns.

However, Pereira denies such accusations. He believes these statements are excuses to justify Ankalaev failing his takedown attempts. In the same interview, he had this to say:

"The way that his coach is putting all this sounds like he is trying to find an excuse, looking for an excuse to justify the fact that he trained a guy to take me down. But the guy got stuffed in all of his twelve takedown attempts." [11:40]

