Alex Pereira reveals his favorite tattoos, gets brutally honest about his most painful inkwork: "This is too much"

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is scheduled to face number one contender Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March 8. Ahead of the fight, Pereira answered a question about his favorite tattoo.

Pereira has taken the MMA world by storm since he arrived in the sport. The Brazilian has become a two-division champion and is unbeaten at 205 pounds. 'Poatan' made three successful title defenses in 2024 against Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.

During an interaction with SHAK MMA, Pereira was asked about his favorite tattoo and which one hurt him the most. The 37-year-old said:

“My favorite ones are two belts- UFC and Glory ones. Least favorite, there isn’t one, they all at same level of likeliness for me. The back dragon was painful because it hurt my rib cage and all those areas but the hand one was the most painful one. The artist told me to come back after it healed to do some touch ups. I refused and told him, this is too much, it will be like it is because I didn’t want to feel that pain anymore. Everyone asks about the hands of stone.”

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (6:47):

Alex Pereira declines talks of training with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira had expressed interest in training with Jon Jones ahead of the heavyweight champion's clash with Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. However, Pereira has now changed his mind and believes it doesn't make sense to him anymore.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow ahead of his clash at UFC 313, Pereira said:

"To be honest, I don’t think that makes as much sense anymore. Back when I said that I would like to fight at heavyweight, people already put the dots together and basically mentioned Jon Jones. That’s something that is speculated, even if it’s just by the fans."

He added:

“So I wouldn’t want to go and train with him now, and then if we end up fighting, people will start saying a bunch of stuff about whatever in the fight. I think it wouldn’t make sense now, but if we were to fight one day and then go train, I think it would make total sense.”

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (09:02):

