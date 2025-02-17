Alex Pereira reveals the secret to his nuclear left hook: "Was able to sharpen it enough" 

Alex Pereira recently revealed the mystery behind the startling power in his left hook. Pereira has used it multiple times to get the better of his rivals inside the octagon.

Pereira will return to action on March 8 to face Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313, with his light heavyweight gold on the line. The Brazilian had a thoroughly eventful 2024, during which he took to the octagon three times and earned victories in all three fights.

Notably, Pereira floored Jamahal Hill with a left hook and finished him in the first round at UFC 300. The Brazilian's second fight in 2024 also bears testimony to the viciousness of his left hook. 'Poatan' used the same weapon to knock his UFC 303 rival, Jiri Prochazka, to the canvas in the ending seconds of the first round.

Pereira recently caught up with the Australian businessman, Mark Bouris, for an interview. Besides answering several other questions, the former middleweight champ disclosed why his left hooks pack such devastating power. Pereira's coach, Plinio Cruz translated his revelation, saying:

"Always, even as a child, I had good genetics. He was a very strong kid and of course, with training, he was able to sharpen it [the left hook] up to get better for MMA, kickboxing, for the fights."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (39:35):

Alex Pereira mentions which rival he relished fighting most

Almost the entire MMA community is aware of the rivalry between Alex Pereira and the former UFC middleweight champ, Israel Adesanya. These two warriors faced each other four times, with half of them being kickboxing fights and the other half playing out inside the octagon.

Pereira currently holds the upper hand with a 3-1 score in this seemingly squashed rivalry. In the recent interview with Mark Bouris, he also labeled Adesanya as the opponent he enjoyed fighting the most in his entire combat sports career. Plinio Cruz's translation of Pereira's words on this issue read:

"I would say Israel Adesanya, because, due to the history that we had. Moments of adversity, moments that I had to overcome. So I would say Israel Adesanya." [24:53 in the aforementioned video]

