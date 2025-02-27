  • home icon
  • Alex Pereira's ex-training partner, who predicted he'd KO Israel Adesanya, breaks down his high-level fight IQ: "It’s like fighting a poisonous snake"

Alex Pereira's ex-training partner, who predicted he'd KO Israel Adesanya, breaks down his high-level fight IQ: "It’s like fighting a poisonous snake"

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Feb 27, 2025 13:22 GMT
Former sparring partner breaks down Alex Pereira
Former sparring partner breaks down Alex Pereira's high-level fight IQ. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is set to defend his title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March 8 in Las Vegas. Pereira, who dominated 2024 with knockout wins over Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr., now faces a new challenge in Ankalaev’s well-rounded skill set.

Ankalaev, unbeaten in 13 straight fights, is regarded as a serious threat, particularly due to his wrestling. Despite his credentials, Pereira's former training partner Dominick Reyes believes the champion’s fight IQ is on another level.

During an appearance on the Gypsy Tales podcast, Reyes said:

“It’s crazy how he sees the game. Because it’s so slow and simple for him. He slows it all down. Like it’s all just, I only have to do this, I don’t have to do all that and when I do this, I’m going to vary just enough for you to not get a beat on it. It’s very nuanced and extremely high-level. So simple, but so complex.”
Reyes, a former light heavyweight title challenger, praised Pereira’s ability to remain composed, adding:

“And on the outside, it seems like oh yeah, it should be easy, he doesn’t move blah blah blah but it’s tough, it’s tough, it’s tough to fight Alex. It’s like fighting a poisonous snake. If he touches you that’s it. We sparred many times, we are both similar, we are not ego driven.”
Check out Dominick Reyes' comments on Alex Pereira below (2:27:23):

youtube-cover
When Dominick Reyes predicted Alex Pereira would KO Israel Adesanya at their first encounter in the UFC

Ahead of UFC 281 in 2022, Dominick Reyes correctly predicted that Alex Pereira would knock out Israel Adesanya. Reyes pointed to Pereira’s exceptional striking power as the key factor in the highly anticipated middleweight title fight.

Speaking to The Schmo, Reyes highlighted Pereira’s composed yet devastating power, saying:

"Poatan! Hands of stone. He hits very hard. It's crazy how controlled and calm he is at all times."

He dismissed Adesanya’s defensive tactics, insisting they wouldn’t be enough to stop the Brazilian:

"Alex is going to knock him out man. I already know he's going to knock him out. Unless Izzy runs around and point fights like he's been doing, even then Alex is going to finish him off."
Check out Dominick Reyes' prediction below (3:29):

youtube-cover
Reyes’ prediction proved accurate. Despite trailing on the scorecards heading into the final round, Pereira applied relentless pressure. With Adesanya backed against the cage, the challenger unleashed a barrage of powerful strikes, forcing referee Marc Goddard to step in.

Adesanya had controlled much of the fight, but Pereira’s raw power turned the tide, securing him the middleweight title in a dramatic UFC 281 finish.

