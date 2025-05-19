Alex Pereira's most feared attribute labeled "ungodly" as Dustin Jacoby reflects on their GLORY fight

UFC veteran Dustin Jacoby shared his insights on what makes Alex Pereira a formidable force. Jacoby faced Pereira in Glory Kickboxing over a decade ago, experiencing a first-round knockout loss after getting rocked early in the fight.

In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Jacoby highlighted various aspects of Pereira's personality and fighting style, which make him a nightmare for most opponents, stating:

"He's faster, super fast! He's a lot faster than he may appear. He has this aura about him, the physical presence... The guy's is a warrior. He's in there to fight and the power is just ungodly. I've never felt anything like it. He hits so well."

Jacoby recounted that during their fight, he tried to trade shots with Pereira after getting stunned early, attempting to match his opponent's output. He believes that this approach led to his downfall in the fight, as Pereira's power made a significant difference, culminating in the knockout at the 2:02 mark of the first round.

Check out Dustin Jacoby's comments below (10:10):

Dustin Jacoby on whether Alex Pereira deserves a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira lost the light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March. While he has been a dominant champion and has a large fan base, many have questioned whether he deserves an immediate rematch against Ankalaev, especially considering the convincing nature of Ankalaev's victory.

In the aforementioned interview with Inside Fighting, Dustin Jacoby shared his thoughts on the situation, stating:

"Did he do enough in that fight, per se? Maybe not. I actually thought he fought pretty laidback, timid and not as aggressive. That's probably the style Ankalaev brings to the table. He makes you fight like that because he is so good everywhere."

He added:

"But Pereira, in my opinion, deserves a rematch at that title, man. He's proved his worth. He is a phenomenal striker. He's been a phenomenal fighter and a warrior for the last couple of decades. So I certainly think that he deserves a rematch. I think if he wants a rematch against Ankalaev, I think you give it to him." [9:00]

While the UFC has not yet announced Pereira's next fight, Jacoby is scheduled to face Bruno Lopes at UFC Vegas 108 on May 31. The event will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. A Women's flyweight contest between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber will headline the event.

