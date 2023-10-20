Alex Pereira says he has 'adopted a child' and breaks the internet with his signature dry humor

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira recently broke the internet with his signature dry humor.

While Pereira might be one of the scariest fighters inside the octagon, he is certainly a lovable guy outside of it. On social media, the Brazilian often shows his humorous side for his fans to see and the UFC fighter did the same recently.

Alex Pereira took to Instagram to share a picture with his partner while holding a moai figure. For context, Pereira is often linked to the historical Easter Island moai thanks to his stoic facial expressions. He captioned the post by saying:

"We adopted a child"

Responding to Alex Pereira's post, fans have flooded the comment section of his post with their hilarious reactions. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Its like he's slowly turning into paulo costa with like becoming funny"

"Pretty cool, this self-portrait of yours that you are holding on your lap! Call or no call? He?"

"He's got his fathers smile"

Fan reactions

Jamahal Hill predicts Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira title fight

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has predicted the upcoming bout between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira. During his appearance on Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith's Believe You Me podcast, Hill said that the vacant title fight could go either way.

Jamahal Hill mentioned that Pereira is disciplined with his game plan and won't fall for any of 'Denisa's tricks.

"Alex [Pereira] isn't going for that, he's not going for the tricks, he's not going for all the outlet because he has the specific mission and specific points in places he wants to be when he's striking and when he's engaging, and I think Alex is better at getting into those spots than Jiri is."

While further speaking about how Jiri Prochazka has more experience, which could prove to be vital in their fight, Jamahal Hill stated:

"I think if he can use his unorthodoxness instead of trying to strike, actually get in and mix...clinch him up, beat him up in the clinch, drag him to the ground. And I think that would more so be his best way of making it an all around mixed martial arts fight."

Catch his comments in the video below (47:51):