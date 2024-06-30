Alex Pereira sends heartfelt message to Jiri Prochazka after knocking him out cold at UFC 303

Alex Pereira shared a cordial message for his opponent after securing a victory at UFC 303.

The Brazilian star knocked out Jiri Prochazka via headkick right at the beginning of round two in the main event of UFC 303 and defended the light heavyweight belt in poignant fashion.

Trending

In the post-fight press conference, Pereira wished a speedy recovery for 'Denisa':

"I wish him a speedy recovery and hope that he will be good on his future plans. One more message for him, I know he talks a lot about spirituality, just so he knows, the same god that blessed us is the one that protects us. I pray a lot for him and for me to be well after this fight."

Expand Tweet

The heavy-hitting kickboxer is not just a menacing force but a merciful man inside the octagon too. He seemed to approach Prochazka to check on with him after the vicious knockout.

'Poatan' has one of the rare combinations of being terrifying yet tactful as he doesn't believe in brawling and trading heat but instead executes game plans by utilizing his superior striking sophistication. In the post-fight press conference, the champion disclosed how his gameplan was altered after watching a warm-up clip of his opponent:

"No it wasn’t part of the gameplan, actually I was in the locker room talking to Plinio, my coach, and he showed me the video of Jiri warming up and I saw that he was trying to counter the calf kick. But I noticed that he was doing the wrong timing, and his timing wasn’t good – I saw he was too focused on avoiding the calf kick, so he was leaving his hands down and leaving the head exposed. So, I told him (Plinio), I’m going to explore the high kick.”

This is Pereira's second title defense and racking up savage finishes has become just another day in the office for 'Poatan'. The double-champion is now an ominous force to be reckoned with inside the octagon.

A rising title contender is eyeing the belt and sends a warning to Alex Pereira

After the brutal finish that closed the international fight week pay-per-view last night, the MMA world is bowing to the striking phenom in Alex Pereira. Even an upcoming challenger could not help but be impressed by the Brazlian's notoriety and foreshadows the result if the two were to meet under the bright lights.

Magomed Ankalaev (19-1-1) is brimming with self-belief, as he posted on X following the knockout by 'Poatan', warning him of the consequences of their matchup:

"@AlexPereiraUFC congratulations champ, I’m very impressed but the Boss @danawhite always says this is the sport of opportunities and all I want is an opportunity and I don’t need wrestling I have enough striking to test your chin. I believe I will knock you out."

Expand Tweet