  • Alex Pereira shuts down UFC exit rumors with 'hacking' revelation 

Alex Pereira shuts down UFC exit rumors with 'hacking' revelation 

By Ujwal Jain
Modified May 07, 2025 20:19 GMT
Alex Pereira clears the air on UFC exit rumors. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Alex Pereira clears the air on UFC exit rumors. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Earlier today, MMA fans had quite the scare when mega star Alex Pereira went berserk on the UFC on social media, teasing a potential exit from MMA. However, it seems all is well with 'Poatan' and the Dana White-led fight promotion, and hackers are to blame for the confusion caused.

Earlier this Wednesday, hackers took control of the former middle and light heavyweight champions' X handle and wrote a concerning message:

"I always answered the UFC’s calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that. I’ve never spoken poorly of the UFC, but with what I’ve just heard, I’m disheartened. I’ve already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me this may be the start."
also-read-trending Trending
Images courtesy: @AlexPereiraUFC on X
Images courtesy: @AlexPereiraUFC on X

The post sent fight fans into a frenzy, with many trying to guess what could've angered the infamous post, even caught Jake Paul's attention. In a now-deleted post, 'The Problem Child' pleaded support for 'Poatan', calling him the UFC's savior.

However, shortly after the confusion unfolded, Pereira took to Instagram to clear the air on the situation. The Brazilian said:

"Well, everyone, I've received tons of messages. Getting messages from everyone who saw a post from my Twitter. I didn't even know about it, I was hacked. It's been a while since I've posted anything, you guys see, but I was hacked, and I'll resolve it. I didn't even know what was going on. I have a great relationship with the UFC. People like to do bad things, that's that. Chama!"
Check Alex Pereira's comments below:

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Edited by Ujwal Jain
What's your opinion?
