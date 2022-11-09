Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva: Did 'Poatan' manage to knockout Silva?

Alex Pereira is known for his dominant striking in the MMA and kickboxing world, with the Brazilian knocking out all but one of his professional bouts via stoppage. Bruno Silva is the only fighter to have not been defeated via stoppage when taking on Pereira.

Quemuel Ottoni is the only fighter to have beaten 'Poatan' in professional MMA, meaning he also avoided a stoppage loss against the fellow Brazilian. Silva was beaten by the UFC middleweight title contender back in March and lost via unanimous decision after three rounds of fighting.

All three judges scored the contest 30-27 in favor of Pereira, with the Brazilian dominanting the striking exchanges during the fight. Silva managed to land two of his takedown attempts, but this wasn't enough to change the outcome of the fight.

Watch the UFC 281 Adesanya vs. Pereira Countdown here:

Alex Pereira will aim to prove his kickboxing skills are better than Israel Adesanya's at UFC 281. The middleweight crown is up for grabs, with the two fighters both in great form heading into the bout.

Both middleweights have won their last three UFC outings, with 'Poatan' getting the better of Andreas Michailidis, Bruno Silva and Sean Strickland since debuting in 2021. Since losing to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, Adesanya has gone on to defeat the likes of Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.

How many first-round finishes does Alex Pereira have in professional MMA?

Alex Pereira has finished three of his professional MMA outings via a first-round finish, with 'Poatan' finishing Marcelo Cruz, Thomas Powell and Sean Strickland.

Marcus Vinicius and Andreas Michailidis were both finished in the second-round, with Pereira ending five of his fights via stoppage. Strickland is the latest fighter to have been stopped by the Brazilian.

Watch Pereira knockout Sean Strickland here:

Pereira's spectacular first-round knockout against Sean Strickland made a huge statement in the division and earned the Brazilian a title shot against Israel Adesanya this weekend.

UFC 281 will be taking place in New York, with the pay-per-view event also hosting a women's strawweight title fight. Carla Esparza and Weili Zhang will compete for the strawweight belt in the co-main event, with the women's contest being the only other title fight in New York.

