Alex Pereira weighs in on upcoming Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. clash: "Some advantages"

Alex Pereira has shared his thoughts on the Khalil Rountree Jr. versus Jamahal Hill contest, which will go down this Saturday at UFC Baku.

This curiosity seems to also extend to the man who used to helm over the light heavyweight weight class, as footage of 'Poatan' breaking down this bout was posted to the UFC Canada Instagram page.

When expounding upon his thoughts regarding this 205-pound headliner for June 21, Pereira said:

"They're both great fighters and well rounded. I fought them both. So I can say something more accurate. They're both dangerous but I think by my fight against Khalil, I see him having some advantages against Jamahal. That's my opinion."

Check out Alex Pereira's breakdown below:

Alex Pereira's clashes with Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira referenced his anecdotal familiarity with both Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill inside the cage during his breakdown of their UFC Baku bout with the clashes against both transpiring during a legendary 2024 campaign.

The 37-year-old would first clash with Jamahal Hill as the two topped the marquee of one of the biggest shows the company has ever put on, UFC 300.

Last April, the two men did battle in a main event clash for Pereira's light heavyweight belt as the Brazilian knockout artist aimed to notch his first title defense while former champion Hill looked to become a two-time titleholder in the category.

The fight was halted a bit over three minutes into the opening round as Pereira felled Hill with a left hook before the referee waved off the action after a torrent of subsequent ground and pound.

The native of Sao Paulo state would face Rountree Jr. less than six months after the Hill clash to make his third straight light heavyweight title defense. This main event matchup transpired at UFC 307 with the two engaging in a back and forth battle last October.

Pereira would face more resistance in this outing with Rountree Jr. even securing a knockdown over the defending titleholder.

Alas, Alex Pereira would notch that third title defense with some devastating uppercuts in the final 30 seconds of the fourth round.

Check out Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. fight below:

