Alex Stein vs. Mo Deen controversy: Influencer boxer removed from Misfits card after throwing hotdogs at Muslim opponent

The influencer boxing bout between Alex Stein and Mo Deen has been canceled after a rather insensitive joke.

The two were set to lock horns at this weekend's influencer boxing event, Misfits 008. However, Alex Stein threw sausages at Mo Deen during the recently held press conference. It is worth noting that initially, it was thought that the sausages were made of pork, a forbidden meat in Deen's religion, Islam.

“Alex Stein throws PORK MEAT over Muslim faith fighter Modeen at the Happy Punch Press Conference…” This celebrity boxing bout has just been cancelled.“Alex Stein throws PORK MEAT over Muslim faith fighter Modeen at the Happy Punch Press Conference…” pic.twitter.com/WdvYWOqzNb

However, Alex Stein later took to Twitter to reveal that it was turkey meat, not pork. It didn't do him any favors, as the bout was already canceled.

Reacting to his canceled fight, Mo Deen shared a video to address his altercation with Alex Stein. Revealing his disappointment with the fight being canceled because of someone else's actions, the social media star said:

"What's happened today, the altercation at the press conference has led DAZN and Misfits to cancel my boxing fight. Now, I am feeling heartbroken because my fight is being canceled because of someone else's actions and I'm not getting the chance to smash this guy's face in, yeah? So I just wanted to say that look, they found out it was not pork, whatever, it was some mixed chicken whatever yeah? So that's calm, as long as it wasn't that."

Logan Paul's security once assaulted Mo Deen

Last year in August, Logan Paul was in London to watch KSI's fights against Swarmz and Luis Pineda. Following the event, Paul and his entourage were followed by Mo Deen, who is notoriously known for his videos where he harasses celebrities and other YouTubers.

While attempting to do the same with Logan Paul, Mo Deen stood before their van and kept provoking him. However, Paul's security team had enough of it and chased down Deen and beat him.

Dexerto @Dexerto Other footage shows Mo Deen continually approaching (allegedly) Logan Paul’s van before being chased pic.twitter.com/PxV3pXyghz

Mo Deen later went live on Instagram following the incident and showed his fans that he had broken his leg because of it. In the video, Deen asks the nurse whether his leg is broken and how long it will take him to recover. The nurse said he may need a plate inserted in his leg due to a fracture.