Logan Paul's security team accused of assault as British YouTuber Mo Deen blames them for breaking his leg

Logan Paul and his security team have been accused of assault by British YouTuber Mo Deen. The Brit is infamous for his videos where he goes and harasses celebrities and other YouTubers.

'The Maverick' was recently in London to watch the KSI vs. Swarmz and KSI vs. Pineda fight. He also attended the Arsenal vs. Fulham game at the Emirates Stadium in the comfort of 'JJ's' suite.

Following the KSI fight, Paul and his entourage roamed around the city in a Mercedes sprinter van. Mo Deen followed them around on his scooter while his friend was recording live. The Brit stood in front of their sprinter van and kept provoking the American. After a while, 'The Maverick's' security team can be seen getting out of the van, chasing Deen down and beating him.

The Brit later went live on Instagram following the incident and showed his fans that he had broken his leg. In the video, Mo Deen asks the nurse whether his leg is broken and how long it will take for him to recover. The nurse responded by saying he may need to get a plated inserted in his leg due to a fracture.

Fans had mixed reactions to the incident.

Fans react to Mo Deen getting assaulted by Logan Paul's security team

Fans had mixed reactions to the altercation between Mo Deen and Logan Paul's security. While the majority felt as though the Brit got what he deserved, many others believed Paul's security team went too far.

One user tweeted:

"What did he except harassing Logan and his team- messed with the wrong person -"

Another user tweeted out saying:

"Hahahahhaaha. He got what he had coming to him. Bet he won’t do that again"

One user criticized Deen for playing the victim card:

"Some immature guy, man's in bed and in pain after getting smacked up and he's still out here tryna get clout. Not even properly listening to the doctor keeps look at his view counts and comments on his live."

However, some users sided with Mo Deen and called out Logan Paul:

"No matter how you look at this THAT WAS EXCESSIVE @LoganPaul"

He continued:

"I believed naively maybe You v changed but from now on You dont exist for me an an influencer. DO NOT TREAT PEOPLE LIKE TRASH."

Mo Deen has previously faced a lot of backlash for his actions. He has not yet stated whether he will take the matter to court or if he has filed charges against Logan Paul.

