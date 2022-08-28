"We love you Arsenal" - Logan Paul attends the Arsenal vs. Fulham game and chants with the fans

Logan Paul was in attendance at the Arsenal vs. Fulham game tonight at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men took on Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday night. 'The Maverick' and his best friend and Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak were watching thethe KSIat in KSIat suite in the stadium. Logan Paul was there as a representative of Prime Hydration.

KSI and Logan Paul recently secured a deal with Arsenal for their beverage company, Prime Hydration. Prime is the official hydration partner of the North London club. 'The Maverick' attended what was his first 'soccer' game in front of a packed crowd. With many of his fans in the stadium, he was chanting along with them:

"We love you Arsenal, we do. We love you Arsenal, we do. We love you Arsenal, we do, oh Arsenal we love you."

Logan Paul attended the match at the Emirates Stadium and watched his business partner KSI fight Swarmz on TV in KSI's suite at the stadium. Arsenal ended up beating Fulham by 2 goals to 1 in a thriller at the Emirates. Following the fight, Paul went to the O2 Arena to support his business partner and watch him fight.

He made it in time to watch KSI's younger brother Deji face Fousey. Pau was accompanied by his entire Impaulsive entourage, including co-host George Janko.

Watch the video uploaded by Paul on Twitter:

Logan Paul calls for Saltpapi vs. Jake Paul next

Salt Papi took on Andy Warski on the undercard of the KSI 2 opponents in one night card. The influencer showboated his way into the ring and then went on to knock his opponent out within 30 seconds. Logan Paul, who was sitting ringside, immediately tweeted out saying:

"salt papi vs. jake paul"

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Chris Eubank Jr on Salt Papi's KO win: "The guy went to sleep, incredible. If you look at him, he looks like he works a nine-to-five at a cheese factory, so to see him come out there, moonwalk, dance, lick his lips and then knock a guy out, that's box office right there." Chris Eubank Jr on Salt Papi's KO win: "The guy went to sleep, incredible. If you look at him, he looks like he works a nine-to-five at a cheese factory, so to see him come out there, moonwalk, dance, lick his lips and then knock a guy out, that's box office right there."

Chris Eubank Jr., who was part of the broadcast team, was also highly impressed by Salt Papi's performance and showboating. He commented on the fight saying:

""The guy went to sleep, incredible. If you look at him, he looks like he works a nine-to-five at a cheese factory, so to see him come out there, moonwalk, dance, lick his lips and then knock a guy out, that's box office right there."

Salt Papi has solid fundamentals and is deceivingly quick and strong for his weight. The influencer has been very impressive in all of his fights so far and is always trying to be the star of the show, showboating all along the way.

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

