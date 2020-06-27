Alexander Gustafsson doesn't plan on permanently continuing in the UFC Heavyweight Division

Alexander Gustafsson will be making his debut in the Heavyweight Division next month.

Gustafsson will be returning to the Octagon action for the first time in a year.

Alexander Gustafsson will be returning to Octagon action as a Heavyweight, however, it is likely that it won't be his new home as 'The Mauler' claimed that he is looking to take one fight at a time.

Gustafsson will be returning to the UFC for a fight against former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Fabricio Werdum, but this doesn't mean that he will be staying in the division.

“I’m taking one fight at a time. I’m fighting Fabricio now in heavyweight, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to stay in heavyweight. We’re taking it one fight at a time and see what’s the next move.”- Gustafsson told MMA Viking.

'The Mauler' further added that he felt the Heavyweight Division was the best option for him because he has always been a big Light Heavyweight who had to cut 15-17 kilos for every fight.

“We dropped a couple of names in heavyweight because I thought about it and it feels like that’s the best decision for me now. Because I’m pretty big at light heavyweight, and I always have to cut maybe 15, 17 kilos every fight so I just wanted to challenge myself a little bit and yeah, just to challenge me and see how all this will be and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Alexander Gustafsson also noted that he's never felt so strong in his career and is still keeping his skills as a Light Heavyweight, with the only difference being his massive strength.

“I’m eating pasta now. I’m feeling good. I weigh (236 pounds). I never felt so strong. I’m still keeping my skills as a light heavyweight, but I’m just feeling stronger.”

Alexander Gustafsson was last seen competing in the Octagon when he lost to Anthony Smith and immediately announced his retirement from the sport.

Alexander Gustafsson will be returning to the Octagon on 26th July 2020 and will be facing former UFC Heavyweight Champion Fabricio Werdum in his return fight. The fight will mark Gustafsson's debut in the Heavyweight Division, as he will look for a big win on his return to Octagon action.