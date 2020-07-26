Alexander Gustafsson marked his return to the Octagon tonight and that too as part of the UFC Heavyweight Division. However, things didn't go exactly the way 'The Mauler' was hoping for, as he was submitted in Round #1 of his Heavyweight bout against Fabricio Werdum.

In the aftermath of his fight, Alexander Gustafsson took to Twitter and reflected on his loss, and even released an official statement in regards to his first-ever fight in almost a year.

'The Mauler' wrote that it definitely isn't a good feeling when you're on the losing side, however, he's still alive and healthy despite the loss. Alexander Gustafsson then thanked Fabricio Werdum for the opportunity and lastly ended his tweet by congratulating Khamzat Chimaev, who secured his second UFC win in a matter of 10 days.

Here is what Alexander Gustafsson tweeted out:

It’s sucks to lose but I’m alive and healthy it’s a sport, a sport that I love! Thanks Werdum for a great fight and the @ufc for the opportunity! Now let’s celebrate my brother and teammate kamza borz!!! He’s coming for everyone, be ready🥇🥇🥇 — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) July 26, 2020

Gustafsson was submitted by Werdum in the first round of their Heavyweight bout, as the latter played the role of a "party spoiler" given how MMA fans around the globe were excited for the return of 'The Mauler' to Octagon action.

Nevertheless, the Swed will now look forward to getting back into the Octagon once he's healed up and ready to go once again, and it remains to be seen if he will stick in the Heavyweight Division or not.

What's next for Alexander Gustafsson?

It remains to be seen what Alexander Gustafsson now has in mind following a loss in his return fight. Prior to the fight, 'The Mauler' did claim that he is coming out of his retirement for good, so it is expected that we will see Gustafsson fight a few more times in the Octagon.

However, 'The Mauler' was uncertain regarding his future in the UFC Heavyweight Division and it remains to be seen if Alexander Gustafsson will be dropping back to Light Heavyweight for his upcoming fights.