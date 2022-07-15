"I got my eye on them" - Alexander Volkanovski reveals winner of Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez may be the next title contender

Alexander Vokanovski recently discussed the upcoming featherweight fight between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.

'T-City' and 'El Pantera' are set to lock horns in an intriguing featherweight main event this weekend at UFC Long Island. Volkanovski stated that he will be keeping an eye on the UFC Fight Night card, as an impressive performance in the main event might give either fighter the chance to challenge the Australian for the 145 pound title next.

While speaking in a video on the UFC's official Twitter, here's what 'The Great' had to say:

"What's happening guys? Alexander 'The Great' Volkanovski—you know who it is, UFC featherweight champ. Hey, this weekend: Ortega, Rodriguez going at it. Obviously, I have my eye on that. I think a big win for either would show that they are the No.1 contender. So, this is a massive fight for the division. So, hey, you don't wanna miss it. I ain't missing it. I will be watching. Make sure you catch it and watch it on ABC."

Alexander Volkanovski concluded his trilogy against Max Holloway earlier this month at UFC 276 by defeating 'Blessed' for the third time in three attempts. The win also marked his fourth title defense.

The 33-year-old previously fought Ortega as well. The duo collided at UFC 266 in what was one of the best fights of 2021—Volkanovski emerged victorious via decision.

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez: What's at stake?

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez is one of the most anticipated fights of the year. Both fighters have an entertaining style, and on top of that, they are both marquee names in the division.

'T-City' is currently the No.2-ranked featherweight. Meanwhile, 'El Pantera' is at the No.3-spot. Needless to say, it's a clash of two of the divsion's best fighters.

Either man can secure a title shot with an impressive win. The California-born fighter has already challenged for the title twice, once at UFC 231 against Max Holloway and another at UFC 266 against Volkanovski. Unfortunately, he came up short on both occasions.

Rodriguez is yet to participate in a title fight, although will certainly be looking for one should he have a noteworthy performance this weekend.

