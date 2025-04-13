Alexander Volkanovski drops unexpected GOAT take after UFC 314 war with Diego Lopes 

Two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski addressed the featherweight GOAT discussion at the UFC 314 post-fight presser. 'The Great' showcased a dominant performance against Lopes this weekend to win the UFC featherweight gold back. The Aussie entered this fight after suffering consecutive knockout losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Ad

Volkanovski's superior experience and fight IQ were displayed throughout the fight at UFC 314 as he outstruck his Brazilian counterpart by a significant margin.

During the post-fight presser, a reporter informed Volkanovski he is just one more title fight victory away from getting level with Jose Aldo at 7. The reporter then asked whether he would consider himself the greatest featherweight of all time if he successfully defends his title during his second reign, something Aldo never accomplished. Volkanovski responded:

Ad

Trending

"Again, that's not up to me. I'll just keep doing what I'm doing. I got this new title reign and I'll just make it hard for people to not choose me I guess. I'm not going to call for anything. Aldo is an absolute legend, he has done great things. I know I've done great things. I've fought absolute legends, the resume I have is pretty impressive, same as Aldo's."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"He's obviously had so many defences, I'd love to get that many. Do I need so many defences? I don't know, but, I will get the defences and then we'll see. But again I don't like talking about it because I've got so much respect for Aldo and I say he's the GOAT because that's the respect I have and I'll let other people choose who they think."

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexander Volkanovski paid tribute to Jose Aldo in YouTube video

Alexander Volkanovski uploaded a video on his YouTube channel in 2022, titled: "Alexander Volkanovski's Tribute to Featherweight GOAT." In the video, 'The Great' had a lot of kind words for the long-reigning UFC featherweight champion.

"I still have him as the featherweight GOAT, so that's just because what he's done for the sport, so many defences and stuff like that. I'm coming for that status I'll be honest, i'm coming for it buy yeah he's got it. He's the man, he brought a lot of us here into the sport... Crazy legacy."

Ad

Check out Volkanovski's comments below (0:14):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.