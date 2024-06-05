Alexander Volkanovski explains why he considers Islam Makhachev the P4P No.1 fighter over Jon Jones

The UFC's pound-for-pound rankings are in the spotlight again. While Dana White solidified Jon Jones at the top, however, Alexander Volkanovski, who has twice felt Islam Makhachev's dominance inside the octagon, disagrees.

'The Great' believes that the Dagestani champion deserves the P4P crown over Jones. Volkanovski highlighted Makhachev's recent dominance. After capturing the lightweight title with a victory over Charles Oliveira, Makhachev cemented his reign with a decisive rematch win against Volkanovski himself.

Appearing in an interview with Submission Radio, the former featherweight champ had this to say:

"You look at Jon Jones, alright we get it you're gonna say he's the greatest fighter of all time...But pound-for-pound I think there has to be some activity there, who you've fought lately. Islam's fought some great fighters and he's won so you got to give him a lot of credit for that. I think he's pound-for-pound."

Trending

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Islam Makhachev below:

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor vs. Islam Makhachev could be down the line, according to Daniel Cormier

UFC commentator and former champion Daniel Cormier has sparked speculation about a potential future fight between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev.

McGregor hasn't fought in three years and is targeting a welterweight return. On the other side, Makhachev is riding a 14-fight win streak and holds the lightweight title.

While the matchup might seem unlikely at first glance, Cormier believes there might be a strategic reason behind a recent compliment from Makhachev's camp towards McGregor.

On his podcast, Cormier pointed out that Khabib Nurmagomedov's team recently acknowledged McGregor's pioneering accomplishment of becoming a double champion. The 45-year-old interprets this as a potential setup for a future McGregor vs. Makhachev fight, similar to how Khabib's win over McGregor significantly boosted his stardom.

He said:

"I believe or I think or I would hope that's with the idea that down the line, you can get that fight for Islam Makhachev because you know what it did for Khabib in terms of his star quality. Look what it did for Dustin Poirier, who Islam is fighting. So, if you can manage to get Conor versus Islam down the line, that's the fight you want. Even Islam said it himself... He said, 'you'd be an idiot not to fight Conor McGregor knowing what it means to you financially.'"

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below: