Alexander Volkanovski gets 100% real about mental health struggles after Max Holloway rematch: "People can be pretty nasty"

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently opened up about going through a tough period after the Max Holloway rematch. Volkanovski talked in-depth about the criticism he faced following his controversial victory over Holloway and how he handled it.

Volkanovski put his featherweight title on the line against Holloway in the main event of UFC 251 in 2020. During their first meeting at UFC 245, the Australian dethroned Holloway via unanimous decision and began his reign as the new featherweight champion.

Their rematch was a well-rounded affair with Volkanovski and Holloway both having their chances. The title fight lasted 25 minutes and in the end, the 36-year-old was declared winner via split decision, which didn't sit well with the MMA community. Many believed Holloway to be the winner and bashed Volkanovski as a result.

UFC on TNT Sports recently took to X and posted a clip of Volkanovski, revisiting his rematch with Holloway. 'The Great' asserted that the win over Holloway took a toll on him, saying:

''That was probably, that was a bad time in my life, to be honest. I'm a pretty chill, nice guy. Don't try to offend anybody. And Max is very well loved...But I mean, everyone, you know, you hear it all the time, everybody's like, 'robbery,' every time there's a close fight, everyone's going to carry on that way. People can be, you know, pretty nasty with it. I wasn't used to that at that stage.''

Volkanovski continued:

''It was hard. was hard. I was really struggling with it because again, I'm a nice guy and I'd never ever try to offend anybody. That's just how I am. And for people to hate me just purely because of that I just didn't know really how to take it.''

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Henry Cejudo shares prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski is set to face Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title in the main event of UFC 314 on April 12.

Ahead of the title fight, Henry Cejudo spoke to The Schmo and expressed his thoughts on the matchup. Cejudo claimed that Lopes poses a serious threat to Volkanovski and backed the Brazilian to prevail, saying:

''I personally think Diego Lopes is going to beat him. I really do...I think his pressure, I think he brings it early. Volkanovski will eventually give you distance. You can only run for so long. Where Diego Lopes is dangerous is in the first round, and also he’s really good on bottom. If Volkanovski does take him to the ground, this dude’s submission game is underrated, bro.”

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (4:37):

