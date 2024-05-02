Alexander Volkanovski gives advice to fellow Australian Steve Erceg ahead of UFC 301 title fight

Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski had some words of advice for UFC 301 headliner Steve Erceg.

Erceg will take on champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301 for the flyweight championship. The card will take place in hostile territory with the Rio de Janeiro crowd backing Pantoja. It will also mark Erceg's first main-event bout in the UFC after only three prior appearances in the octagon.

Volkanovski, a seasoned championship fighter, advised Erceg to take it all in and disregard the pressure of the title fight or the opposing fans. In an appearance on Fox Sports, Volkanovski addressed his compatriot and said:

"Mate, enjoy it. I know there is going to be a lot happening, that's all a part of the process but I'm completely backing you to this. And as I said, I've been talking to a lot of people and we all believe in your skills. I'm sure you believe in them. And, yeah, just back yourself mate. Go out there and put on a show."

"Even though you're over there, that all just adds to the story mate. All this pressure, enemy territory, you. However it is, mate, this just makes that story even better. And I can't wait for you to go out there and kick you know what."

Volkanovski is no stranger to title fights and has been a part of nine championship bouts in his UFC career.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's advice to Steve Erceg below on YouTube (8:05):

Steve Erceg is prepared to face the hostile crowd in Brazil

Steve Erceg is well aware of what fighting in front of an opposing Brazilian crowd entails.

The flyweight was asked for his thoughts about replicating former champion Brandon Moreno's tetralogy bout victory against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 and the ensuing wrath of the crowd.

Erceg responded that he would prefer to finish Alexandre Pantoja and that he fully expects a hostile reception from the crowd. He said:

"I definitely expect the same [outcome as Brandon Moreno versus Deiveson Figueiredo]. To go out there and get a finish would be amazing and then yeah, I expect bottles to be thrown at me as I leave the arena, but I think that’s part of the authentic Brazilian experience."

Check out Steve Erceg's media day appearance on YouTube below (7:10):