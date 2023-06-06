UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski had a hilariously prompt answer on how he would 'kill' his newest sponsor, Logan Paul from Prime.

Volkanovski and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya became the first ever athletes to be sponsored by the energy drink company Prime. Prime was co-founded by YouTubers turned boxers KSI and Logan Paul in 2022 and has since made waves in the market after being marketed by two of the most recognizable faces in the social media space.

Prime also officially became the UFC's official sports drink supplier earlier this year. In a promotional video shot for Alexander Volkanovski's YouTube channel, the featherweight champion was joined by Logan Paul and his podcast co-host Mike Majlak.

'The Great' is known to upload cooking videos regularly on his YouTube channel and has hosted many other guests on his passionate cooking episodes.

While, 'Volk' showed off the recipe to his secret sauce, Paul and Majlak discussed the ease with which their host could 'kill' them before asking him how he would do it.

“Is it crazy to think that any second he could just kill us? [A hundred percent. Yes, I’ve been thinking about it the whole time. If you were to kill us right now, how would you do it?]“

Volkanovski did not skip a beat as he answered with his preferred method.

“Strangle.”

Check out the funny response below:

Check out their entire cooking video below on YouTube:

Alexander Volkanovski Prime: Fans react to featherweight champion's hilarious response to how he would 'kill' Logan Paul

Alexander Volkanovski's lack of hesitation in answering Mike Majlak's question sent fans into raptures. They reacted to the funny exchange in the comments.

One fan set a time limit on Volkanovski's patience.

"He's like one hour Is the max I can do with you guys after That does no guarantees I won't choke you out lol"

Others pointed out that the pound-for-pound king's answer was hilariously prompt.

"Why did he answer so fast [face with tears of joy emoji]"

"He sounded way to happy to answer"

"Bro whispered it too [loudly crying face emoji]"

"A true killer [smiling face with three hearts emoji] [face throwing a kiss emoji]"

One fan very keenly requested that Volkanovski go through with his statement.

"Can he actually go through with it though, please?"

Another fan referenced Alexander Volkanovski's fight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and posted a picture of him being strangled.

"Yes it is…he almost died from this strangle"

