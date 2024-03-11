Alexander Volkanovski gives an ultimatum as Sean O'Malley attempts to fight Ilia Topuria next

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski weighed in on bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley calling out the featherweight king Ilia Topuria.

O'Malley completed his first title defense against Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC 299 and called out the newly crowned Topuria to fight him in Spain.

Volkanovski reacted to the headliner on his YouTube channel by stating that O'Malley can challenge for the featherweight title only until the Australian remains on the sidelines and rests.

Volkanovski said:

“He [Sean O’Malley] called out Ilia [Topuria]. Look, unless you fight Ilia anytime soon, if youse can do a turnaround anytime soon, I guess you can have it. Because again, I’m having a little rest but I’m fighting him later in the year or whenever that is."

He added:

"So I know I’m fighting for the title next so if you are going to try and squeeze that in, it better be soon because I’m next so uh, there you go. There’s your little window if you want it, Sean. Congratulations on your victory, mate, impressive.”

Volkanovski's consecutive losses at the hands of Islam Makhachev and 'El Matador' have forced him to consider slowing down and recuperating from both knockouts.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's full comments below (4:26):

Ilia Topuria's coach offers advice to Alexander Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria's coach Jorge Climent doubled down on Alexander Volkanovski's decision to take a break from combat sports.

In a Spanish interview with MMA Junkie, Climent agreed that Volkanovski's dominant reign warranted an immediate rematch but advised the Australian otherwise on a personal note.

He said:

“I do believe that Volkanovski deserves a rematch for everything he’s done in this sport, plus the short-notice fight he took. However, if I were his team or his friend, I’d tell him, ‘Look, relax. Go get another fight to get back on your feet, go feel good again, win, and then we go after him.’ That would be the smartest thing he could do.” [h/t MMAJunkie]

Climent continued by mentioning his top picks for title challengers amongst featherweights, including Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

“He’s coming off two defeats, and I don’t see him recovered enough to go for the immediate rematch. That’s why, if I were his friend, I’d tell him, ‘Take it easy, go do another fight, get your confidence back up, and we’ll do it again.' I think Volkanovski and Holloway deserve it most. After that, it’s pretty even among everyone else. I think those two are the ones that most deserve to fight for the title – Holloway and Volkanovski.” [h/t MMAJunkie]

Check out Climent's full comments below: