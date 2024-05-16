Alexander Volkanovski identifies Oleksandr Usyk's Francis Ngannou-like trait which could be "a lot of trouble" for Tyson Fury

Alexander Volkanovski has weighed in on the upcoming heavyweight title bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. According to the former UFC champ, Usyk possesses similar traits to Francis Ngannou which may cause Fury trouble.

Billed as the 'Ring of Fire', Fury vs. Usyk is set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. Their heavyweight showdown takes place on May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and is set to be one of the biggest boxing events in history.

Heading into the fight, Fury has faced a host of criticism and doubt from fans following his bout against Ngannou last year. The lineal heavyweight champ looked far from his best, both physically and in the ring, and only narrowly defeated the former UFC star via split decision.

Volkanovski recently discussed the upcoming bout on his YouTube channel and analyzed both fighters. He specifically noted Usyk's unorthodox style of never standing still, which prevents him from being pushed up against the ropes.

'The Great' then compared that to Ngannou, who adopted a similar gameplan against Fury, which caused him constant trouble. He explained:

"Usyk is smaller but I mean he uses that so well. He does so well using his size against these bigger guys, his footwork is slick... If the unorthodox style of Ngannou gave him [Tyson Fury] troubles, that means Usyk, with his unorthodox style and being a bit smaller, is this going to be a lot of trouble for Tyson? Yeah, I think so."

Alexander Volkanovski open to facing Max Holloway for the BMF title

Alexander Volkanovski recently expressed an interest in stepping into the octagon for a fourth time against Max Holloway.

'Blessed' recently won the symbolic BMF title in stunning fashion when he faced Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 last month. The former featherweight champ dominated the bout from the off and delivered one of the most iconic UFC knockouts as he dropped Gaethje out cold on the canvas with just a second left on the clock.

Following Holloway's win, Volkanovski recently spoke with Main Event TV and admitted he'd be keen to run it back with the Hawaiian star once again. 'The Great', who is 3-0 in a head-to-head against Holloway, said:

"Now that [Max Holloway] got the BMF we might have to do this, you know what I mean?... I was always thinking like, 'How could you do it?' But maybe there is that something there... A BMF is something I haven't touched before so maybe you can do that, you know?"

