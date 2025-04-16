Alexander Volkanovski issues update on fight plans this year after UFC 314 win, fans react: "This is what we signed up for!"

Alexander Volkanovski's remarks about his next fight have caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. While many praised Volkanovski's eagerness to return this year, others offered suggestions regarding his next opponent.

Volkanovski became a two-time featherweight champion after delivering a strong performance against Diego Lopes at UFC 314, which saw him prevail via unanimous decision.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Volkanovski opened up about his future. The reigning champion voiced his desire to make his octagon return this year after recovering from the injuries suffered at UFC 314.

''Yeah, I guess here fighting wise, I obviously wanted to get back in there. I mentioned about being very active. I still want to be active. Just got to get a few things looked at, obviously a few bumps and bruises, see how that goes, talk to the UFC and we'll make it happen. But I definitely want to fight. I'm definitely fighting again this year. The question is, am I doing two more?''

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''This is what we signed up for!''

Other fans wrote:

''This sort of activity all champs should be having''

''No short notice fights please''

''Beats Movsar easy, already beat Max 3x, Lopes, & Yair. Maybe Allen if he gets another win or fuck it give Silva a shot. He’s already probably the best 145lber outside of Volk, Ilia, & maybe Max. Plus Silva is a creative striker & gives Volk an interesting style to game plan for.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Henry Cejudo wants a fourth fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway

While many top contenders like Movsar Evloev and Yair Rodriguez are waiting for a title opportunity against Alexander Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo has a different idea.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Cejudo expressed his desire to see Max Holloway face Volkanovski and backed the reigning BMF champion to win, saying:

''I feel like 145 is wide open. I feel like the person who should come back is Max Holloway...Yes, 100 percent [he beats Volkanovski] I feel like he’s healthier, he’s got the better chin, and I feel like it’ll definitely be different this time around.''

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (2:58):

